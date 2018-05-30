 »   »   »  Here’re The Details Of Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Movies Post Bharat Ane Nenu!

After the stupendous success of the Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu, there seems to be no stopping the actor's fans. It's not just the success of the movie that is the reason for their profound happiness, but instead more than a couple of news relative to his upcoming movies.

Rumoured Title Of MB 25

Touted to be titled as Rajasam, this Vamsi Paidipally directorial will be marking the silver jubilee of films for the Ghattamaneni actor. The story of the yet to be confirmed/titled movie will revolve around two friends and the major part of canning of sequences is said to happen in the USA.

Mahesh will be complimented equally by Allari Naresh as a friend on-screen and the overall package is said to be a mix of comedy, sentiment and human emotions.

Grapevine suggest that Mahesh Babu will be sporting a long hairdo look and might as well come with a bearded look for the first time.

Characterization Of Mahesh Babu-Sukumar Movie

After a resounding success with Rangasthalam, Sukumar is the most sought-after director in the T-town. His remuneration is said to have shot up exponentially and now, has committed himself to work alongside Mahesh Babu.

Calling action-cut to the actor's 26th movie, Mahesh & Sukumar would be joining hands for the second time after the not so favourable result of Nenokkadine. MB 26 is under the process of pre-production and is going on in full swing.

Mahesh might be seen donning the role of a CID officer which might drop hints of yet another engaging and intelligent screenplay from the talented director.

Last two times when Mahesh had played similar roles, Pokkiri and Dookudu happened with terrific results.

Bharat Ane Nenu Treat In Small Screen

Even before the excitement has absorbed by Babu fans, they are in for another visual experience of Bharat Ane Nenu. The blockbuster movie will be aired for the first time on Amazon Prime. Rights of the same have been bought for a huge 1.9 Cr and as per the contract, Amazon could telecast the movie on 50th day of the movie's release, which would be coinciding with June 9.

On the whole, the celebration mode for fans of tall and handsome actor has begun with a huge bang.