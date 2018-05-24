 »   »   »  With Nela Ticket Set To Release, Here's A Look At The BO Performances Of Ravi Teja's Last 5 Films

As far as the fans of Telugu cinema are concerned, Ravi Teja is a name that needs no introduction at all. Fondly referred to as the 'Mass Maharaja' of T-town, the star is held in high regards thanks to his desi looks, entertaining performances and larger than life on-screen image. At present, Ravi is gearing up for the release of Nela Ticket which hits the screens tomorrow(May 25, 2018). And, as expected, he feels that it will click with his die-hard fans.

The film is touted to be a commercial drama that contains a strong message and has created quite a buzz amongst movie buffs; thanks to its gripping trailer. Directed by Kalyan Krishna, Nela Ticket also features newcomer Malvika Sharma in the lead and marks her big screen debut. The newbie will be seen in a stylish avatar in the film and her glam look could be a major highlight of Nela Ticket. It will be worth watching if fans like her chemistry with Ravi. The supporting cast of Nela Ticket features names such as Jagapathy Babu, Sampath Raj and Ali.

With Nela Ticket almost upon us, let us take a quick look at the box office performances of Ravi's last five films and understand why this is a crucial release for him.

Touch Chesi Chudu A typical action-comedy, Touch Chesi Chudu hit the screens in February this year, and bombed at the box office. Shot on a budget of Rs 35 Crore, it ended up collecting Rs 25 Crore at the ticket window and did not live up to expectations. The film also featured Raashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor in the lead. Raja The Great Released last Diwali, Raja The Great, featured Ravi in the role of a visually challenged man and did decent business at the box office. Shot against a budget of Rs 23 Crore, this action-comedy managed to collect over Rs 50 Crore at the ticket window and proved to be a commercial success. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, it also had Mehreen Pirzada in the lead. Bengal Tiger This Sampath Nandi directorial did reasonably well at the box office despite receiving highly unimpressive reviews. Shot against a modest budget of Rs 25 Crore, the action-comedy grossed nearly Rs 40 Crore at the box office and ended up being an above average grosser. Besides Ravi, it also featured Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna in the lead. The supporting cast featured names such as Boman Irani, Rao Ramesh and Nasser. Kick 2 A sequel to the 2009 hit Kick, Kick 2 was one of the biggest releases of 2015. However, it did not quite live up to expectations. Shot on a budget of Rs 30 Crore, it grossed just about Rs 26 Crore, at the AP box office and proved to be a commercial disaster. Power A typical Ravi Teja starrer, Power opened to a reasonably good response at the domestic/Telugu box office and raked in nearly Rs 11 Crore on the opening weekend itself. It continued its good run in subsequent weeks despite facing competition from Aagadu and ended up being an above-average grosser.