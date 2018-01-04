 »   »   » Here’s A Shocking Rumour About Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam 1985!

Mega Power Star Ram Charan's fans are facing an all-time low with literally no real updates coming in their way concerning Rangasthalam 1985. It has been over a year since a Ram Charan movie has released and Rangasthalam is still 3 months away from its release. However, there seems to a shocking rumour doing rounds in the T-Town and if the same is true, it would create a huge dejection amongst the Mega fans.

Here's The Shocking Buzz...



Buzz is that Sukumar has completed filming of the movie apart from a couple of scenes and songs. But, the stored and shot disk is deleted accidentally due to some technical problem. The entire team of Rangasthalam is said to be shell shocked over the development and is now gearing up for a re-shoot as they are literally left with no other option.



There is no real official confirmation from the team as none were available for comment. If the said rumour holds good, then the release of the movie would be pushed even further causing more disappointment for the Mega family fans.



Ram Charan is currently busy as a producer for his father's flick, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and is a busy man now. If the said rumour comes true, then Charan would have to sail in two different boats at the same time, as an actor and a producer.