 »   »   »  Huma Qureshi To Star Opposite Venkatesh In Her First Telugu Film?

Veteran actor Venkatesh will soon be teaming up with young star Naga Chaitanya for a multi-starrer which is going to be helmed by film-maker KS Ravindra. Needless to say, the film has already created a buzz in T-town. Now, it seems that the curiosity surrounding the film is going to reach new heights.

The buzz is that Bollywood beauty Huma Qureshi has been approached to play the female lead and she might give a nod to the film. If this is indeed the case, this yet-to-be titled project will mark the lady's Tollywood debut.

Interestingly, Huma is no stranger to South cinema. In 2016, she had made her Mollywood debut with White and added a new dimension to her career. The film was a romantic-drama and saw her act opposite Megastar Mammootty. Directed by Uday Ananthan, it failed to impress most critics and bombed at the box office.

At present, Huma is gearing up for the release of Kaala. A gangster-drama, it has been directed by Pa Ranjith and will see her act alongside Superstar Rajinikanth. She will be playing the role of a woman named Zareena, who falls in love with Rajini's character and her chemistry with him is likely to be a big highlight of the film.

A while ago, she had told a leading daily that Rajinikanth is quite a humble person and praised him a lot.

"It's an amazing experience to work with Rajinikanth. When he walks, everybody becomes silent and make space for him. For me, the most beautiful thing with him is the simplicity he carries. He is such a humble person. I have never seen a superstar who is so humble, who is so simple and down-to-earth," she had added.

Kaala has been produced by actor-producer Dhanush and is slated to hit the screens on June 7, 2018. However, it is unlikely to release in Karnataka as its distributor has 'voluntarily' decided against releasing it in the State. The controversy is the result of Rajini's 'anti-Karnataka' remarks on the Cauvery issue and it will be worth watching if it manages to keep its date with the audience.

