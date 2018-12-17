 »   »   »  Hushaaru Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers For 'Free Download'

Hushaaru Gets Leaked Online

In an unfortunate development, the Telugu movie Hushaaru has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and the full version is available for 'free download'. The version available on the site is, reportedly, of low quality. This is a shameful act and it is bound to ruffle a few feathers.

ll The BO Collections Be Affected?

Hushaaru is an adult-comedy and it has worked big time with the target audience. The general feeling is that even though the film has a 'Happy Days' feel to it, the b comic punches are quite good. Most fans have also said that the music is quite catchy while the glamour quotient is on the higher side. As such, the WOM is healthy and this has helped Hushaaru witness good growth at the box office. Now, as the full movie has been leaked, the box office collections are likely to be affected.

In Case You Did Not Know...

The problem of piracy has been haunting the Telugu film industry for quite some time. Shailaja Reddy Alludu, U Turn and Aravinda Sametha are just some of the major films which got leaked within hours of arriving in theatres. Similarly, the recent releases Taxiwala and Kavacham too suffered because of piracy.

To Conclude...

In the past, quite a few government agencies have taken steps to combat the issue of piracy. Similarly, stars such as Vishal and Vijay Deverakonda have condemned piracy and urged the movie buffs to refrain from supporting it. Their efforts have had some impact but the problem still persists. Let us hope that those in power find an effective solution to the problem and ensure that it stops ASAP. Piracy is totally unacceptable and cannot be tolerated at any cost.