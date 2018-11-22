 »   »   »  Is Maruthi Responsible For Allu Arjun Not Bagging Good Films?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Earlier this year, the dashing Allu Arjun suffered a big setback when Naa Peru Surya opened to a lukewarm response at the ticket window and failed to impress the critics. Directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, the action-drama featured bunny in the role of a soldier and fared so poorly thar its distributors suffered losses. Now, the buzz is that the noted film-maker Maruthi is responsible for Bunny's inability to bag good films.'
As per, the noted website Gulte, Maruthi carefully analyses a script as soon as it enters the 'Allu Camp' and often rejects it he does not like it. The problem is that Maruthi prefers commercial films and hence often fails to see the potential of some of the new scripts that come the star's way.
Apparently, several young directors have interesting concepts in mind for Bunny but they are unable to get Maruthi's approval. Many in the industry feel that, just like his contemporaries, Allu Arjun too needs to try new scripts and experiment a bit.
On a related note, Allu Arjun is yet to announce his next big film. However, the buzz is that he will be teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for his next. Moreover, as per the grapevine, he has also expressed a desire to star in the Telugu remake of 96.