 »   »   » Is Rangasthalam's Runtime A Concern?

Rangasthalam’s Runtime

Fans of Mega family can be ecstatic as they get to see their favourite star for a longer duration in the movie. Rangasthalam's runtime is said to be 2 hours 55 minutes, which is quite lengthy considering average movie's runtime of the present time and the parallel entertainment quotient being rendered. The runtime should not pose as a bigger issue as few of the Blockbusters in T-town are lengthier which had been stuffed with umpteen entertainment.



Movies With Longer Runtimes

Few of the movies and its runtime details are as follows:



Magadheera - 2:46 hrs, Dhookudu - 2:55 hrs, Srimanthudu - 2:40 hrs, Dhruva - 2:45 hrs, Nannaku Prematho: 2:48 hrs & Baahubali 2- 3:15 hrs.



It is to be noted that both Sukumar and Ram Charan have movies which are lengthier and over 2:45 hrs, in their career and this would not be the first from them.







The Real Concern

But the real concern would be the genre of the movie. With a rural backdrop and a not so commercial template, it would be interesting to see if the duo can pull in repeated audience for the movie to hit the bull's eye at the box office.



Much-needed Break For Ram Charan

Though Sukumar's previous flick with Jr. NTR, Nannaku Prematho was a box office hit, he is yet to achieve success of his calibre. All hopes are being pinned on Rangasthalam as a bigger commercial success is eyed even from the Mega camp. Megapower Star Ram Charan's last three movies, Govindudu Andarivadele, Bruce Lee - The Fighter and Dhruva, had quite not rendered favourable results and this, will be seen as a game changer in the duo's respective careers.



All said, 30th of this month would answer all the raised eyebrows.





