 »   »   » Is Rangasthalam's Runtime A Concern?

Related Articles
- Rangasthalam Trailer Launch & Pre-release Event[Pics]
- Rangasthalam Crosses 50 Million Views!
- Mega Updates On Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa & More...
- Ram Charan-Boyapati Sreenu Movie: Here’s Everything You Want To Know!
- Ram Charan & Naga Chaitanya Off To A Good Start In 2018
- Here’s A Shocking Rumour About Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam 1985!
- Will The Key Ingredient Of Rajamouli Movies Be Missed In Jr NTR-Ram Charan Movie?
- MEGA NEWS! Allu Arjun’s Insta Debut, Updates On PSPK25, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Other Mega Movies
- Sankrati Race! Ram Charan Out & Ravi Teja Is In!
- Why Orange & Nenokkadine(1) Should Not Have Tanked At The Box Office!
- Ram Charan To Come Back To His Comfort Zone!
- When Chiranjeevi Wanted A MASS Title For Ram Charan’s Film!
- Market Hold & On-Screen Strength Of Our Tollywood Stars
The advance booking of Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam has already begun and is in full swing in both the Telugu states with the teaser, jukebox and trailer adding and spicing up the hype meter all over. Being directed by one of most intelligent and methodical film-makers, Sukumar, Rangasthalam is more a simple rural story than a conventional brainy flick.
Emotional And Powerful Climax
It is heard that the climax of Rangasthalam will be a sizeable 20-minute-long scene which will ride more on the emotional quotient. One will have to see how well Sukumar would have handled the same as a non-action based ending to a movie, especially having a star like Ram Charan on board, which would ideally involve a lot of conviction and terrific screen writing.
The main task of Sukumar as a director would be to hold the interest of audience with his intriguing writing.
Rangasthalam’s Runtime
Fans of Mega family can be ecstatic as they get to see their favourite star for a longer duration in the movie. Rangasthalam's runtime is said to be 2 hours 55 minutes, which is quite lengthy considering average movie's runtime of the present time and the parallel entertainment quotient being rendered. The runtime should not pose as a bigger issue as few of the Blockbusters in T-town are lengthier which had been stuffed with umpteen entertainment.
Movies With Longer Runtimes
Few of the movies and its runtime details are as follows:
Magadheera - 2:46 hrs, Dhookudu - 2:55 hrs, Srimanthudu - 2:40 hrs, Dhruva - 2:45 hrs, Nannaku Prematho: 2:48 hrs & Baahubali 2- 3:15 hrs.
It is to be noted that both Sukumar and Ram Charan have movies which are lengthier and over 2:45 hrs, in their career and this would not be the first from them.
The Real Concern
But the real concern would be the genre of the movie. With a rural backdrop and a not so commercial template, it would be interesting to see if the duo can pull in repeated audience for the movie to hit the bull's eye at the box office.
Much-needed Break For Ram Charan
Though Sukumar's previous flick with Jr. NTR, Nannaku Prematho was a box office hit, he is yet to achieve success of his calibre. All hopes are being pinned on Rangasthalam as a bigger commercial success is eyed even from the Mega camp. Megapower Star Ram Charan's last three movies, Govindudu Andarivadele, Bruce Lee - The Fighter and Dhruva, had quite not rendered favourable results and this, will be seen as a game changer in the duo's respective careers.
All said, 30th of this month would answer all the raised eyebrows.