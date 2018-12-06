 »   »   »  Is Sri Reddy The Reason Behind Ram Gopal Varma And Puri Jagannadh's Rumoured Rift?

The maverick film-maker Ram Gopal Varma is currently gearing up for the release of the highly controversial Bhairava Geetha. The film has been produced by the Officer director and it has grabbed some attention because of its raw and intense trailer. Amidst the film's promotions, RGV recently found himself in the news for a surprising reason when rumours of him being on bad terms with close friend Puri Jagannadh began doing the rounds. And, as expected, they ruffled a few feathers

According to an article carried by Tupaki, the rumours might have started because of the controversial Sri Reddy. During her 'protest' against the casting couch, the actress had attacked Pawan Kalyan and used some abusive language about him. Later, RGV had admitted to encouraging her to abuse the 'Power Star'.

"It was my suggestion, hence I am to be blamed. It wasn't Sri Reddy's idea. If somebody has to apologise, it is me. Because... although I didn't abuse Pawan Kalyan, I influenced Sri Reddy to do so," he had said.

Interestingly, Puri Jagannadh is a close friend of Pawan Kalyan and has tremendous respect for him. In fact, he was one of first Tollywood celebs to criticise RGV for his antics. In his tweet, he had criticised the Antham director and added that he would always support Pawan Kalyan as he had given him his first break.

As a result, what transpired between them in the past, the rumours of their rift spread like wildfire on the social media.

On a related note, RGV has already refuted these rumours and made it clear that he is on good terms with the Super director. This clearly indicates that all is well between them.

