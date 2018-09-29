 »   »   »  Is There A Rift Between Rakul Preet And Raashi Khanna? Details Inside

The ravishing Rakul Preet is one of the most popular young actresses in Tollywood today. A charming beauty in the truest sense, she enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her stunning looks, bindass nature, sincere performances and glamorous on-screen image. During her eventful career, she has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and this has helped her find a foothold in T-town. At present, she is in the limelight for an unexpected reason.

As it so happens, the actress used to frequently pose for photographs with her friend Raashi Khanna and share the snaps on the social media.

However, the Kick 2 actress has not been doing so of late. And, as a result a few fans have come the conclusion that Raashi and Rakul are no longer on good terms. In fact, some of them have even said that the two have 'broken up'.

While these rumours have created a great deal deal of buzz amongst the fans, the reality is quite different. As per a report carried by Gulte, Rakul and Raashi have not been able to meet up a lot of late thanks to their busy schedules. In other words, they are on good terms and there is absolutely nothing wrong between the two.

On the work front, Rakul is currently shooting for Dev which features Karthi in the lead. She will also be seen in the Suriya starrer NGK. The film was supposed to hit the screens this Diwali but it got delayed.

On the other hand, Raashi will next be seen opposite Jayam Ravi in Adanga Maru.