 »   »   »  Is This Pawan Kalyan's Next Big Film? Shoot To Begin Soon?

Earlier this year, actor Pawan Kalyan found himself in the news for all the wrong reasons when the much-hyped Agnyaathavaasi failed to live up to the expectations and tanked at the box office big time. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film failed to impress even the biggest PK fans of them all and also received unflattering reviews because of its unimpressive screenplay. Post the Agnyaathavaasi debacle, the 'Power Star' decided to turn his attention to politics and effectively put his Tollywood career on hold.

Now, in an unexpected development, it seems that Pawan Kalyan is set to act in a film yet again. According to one Umair Sandhu, who is apparently a member of the Censor Board, the Gabbar Singh star is all set to act in a mega-budget film. He further added that the film's shoot is slated to go on floors after the 2019 elections.

While this update has created a great deal of buzz amongst a section of the fans, a few movie-goers have questioned its authenticity. A few of them have even dismissed this as a 'joke'. This is a developing situation and one might get some clarity on this in the days to come.

So, do you think that Pawan Kalyan will act in a film, again? Moreover, will that film help his fans put the Agnyaathavaasi setback behind him? Comments, please!