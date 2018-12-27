 »   »   »  Is This The Storyline Of RRR? SS Rajamouli’s Film With Jr NTR-Ram Charan To Be Another Magadheera?

Last year, the much-loved SS Rajamouli became the talk of the town when Baahubali 2 opened to a good response at the ticket window and emerged as a runaway blockbuster. An epic-drama, it featured Prabhas in the lead and received the thumbs up because of its captivating screenplay. With 2017 in the past, Rajamouli has turned his attention to his next film 'RRR'. The multi-starrer has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead and will be shot against an impressive budget.

Now, it seems that the film's plot has been revealed. The buzz is the RRR will have a reincarnation angle and feature the 'Mega Power Star' and Tarak as friends. The story will be set in 1930 and highlight how the two die only to be reborn in 2018.The rest of the narrative will revolve around their eventual reunion.

If this is indeed the story, RRR will have a Magadheera touch to it. Magadheera, marked the first collaboration between Ram Charan- Rajamouli and dealt with reincarnation. It also had Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.

On a related note, the grapevine suggests that the KGF star Yash might play the baddie in RRR. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

