 »   »   » Is Vijay Devarakonda All Set To Brace His First Flop?

He entered the celluloid world as a second fiddle in the interesting and intriguing engagement called Yevade Subramaniyam, before donning the role of a lead in Pelli Choopulu. It was his subsequent flick which turned him from 'Yet Another Hero' to an 'Overnight Sensation' with the release of the experimental and innovative movie, Arjun Reddy.

The impact of the movie has been so much so that, audience have started recognizing Vijay as Arjun Reddy, the character, than by his original name and identity. It also appeared that any movie of the star to release post Arjun Reddy would reap in huge initial numbers at the box office commercially.



However, the tale might take a devious turn now and the prediction might not come true. Vijay Devarakonda’s upcoming flick, Ye Mantram Vesave, The movie is gearing up for a 23rd March release and the trailer was launched a couple of days ago.



Trailer Review



Seeming to be a love story with a pinch of triangle element into it, it appears to be a flick of two guys falling and fighting for a girl. The characterization of the hero is of a gamer who do not just fantasizes games but also girls. Touted to be an action and romantic tale, the trailer has received negative reviews hugely for various reasons.



Negative Aspects



The making of the movie seem amateurish and appears to be short film than a feature flick. The trailer too, doesn’t quite convince the audience of an in-depth script in the movie and in no manner entice the audience to give the movie a shot in theatres. Be it the makeover of the lead characters or their portrayal, everything falls way too flat.



Bad Timing



Ye Mantram Vesave was written and made much earlier before Arjun Reddy and was supposed to release long time back. The movie had to wait indefinitely for release due to various reasons. The makers of the flick now are keen to release the movie in order to cash in on the craze and success of Vijay from his latest movie.



YouTube Statistics



The trailer has garnered over 1 Million views with 12k likes and a surprising yet worrisome 7k Dislikes. Clearly, the comments are not in favour of the movie team and a unanimous request of barring the movie from release seems to have taken a majority. Audience in general and fans of Vijay in particular are happy not watch this movie and wait for more time for a better project as they fear that Ye Mantram Vesave could have a negative impact on the young actor’s career.



Well, we will get to know the result on March 23, 2018.

