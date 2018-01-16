 »   »   » Jai Simha Box Office: First Weekend Collections

The first weekend collections of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer, Jai Simha, has set an impressive tone at the box office. Though deemed as a routine movie without any present day's flavour in the flick, Jai Simha has been decent in pulling in some numbers at the box office, thanks to no competition at the box office, festive season and of course, the disastrous performance of Pawan Kalyan's Agnyathavaasi.

Having sold at a moderate price to the distributors, Jai Simha, was required to brand itself as just an average entertainer in order to reap in the investment.

The movie's opening was unimpressive considering the publicity and festive season as it took opened to a moderate figure lower to Balayya's previous flicks, Gauthami Putra Satakarni and Paisa Vasool.

Let's us check out the pre-release business and opening weekend's statistics of Jai Simha.

Nizam: The biggest market stands at a huge price of 5.4 Cr while the weekend collections is at 2.3 Cr

Ceeded: The strong zone of Nandamuri family, Jai Simha, has been sold at a price of 5 Cr and the share value is 2.9 Cr, which is the highest considering any territory.

Vizag: Sold at 3.2 Cr and has reaped in 1.31 Cr

East: Tally of 2.2 Cr to the collected 1.18 Cr

West: Sold at 1.8 Cr and has earned 1.05 Cr

Guntur: 2.7 Cr against the earned 1.57 Cr

Krishna: Sold at 1.9 Cr with the share of 0.80 Cr

Nellore: 1.3 Cr to 0.64 Cr

Karnataka: Territory with better collections from the Bellary and other rural belt. Sold at 1.5 Cr and earned 1.10 Cr

USA, ROI & ROW: Consolidating all three territories in general, 1.5 Cr being the break-even price while the share value is 1.05 Cr.

Total: The total pre-release figure is a moderate 27 Cr while the initial weekend collection number is 13.9 Cr.

The movie has so far earned a distributor share of over 51% in the first three days and is expected to have a decent run till the republic day at the box office as there are no big flicks slated for release. The movie shows zoom past the 27 Cr mark at the box office to earn the Hit status tag.

Though Jai Simha might find it way too difficult to touch the magical figure of 27 Cr for break-even, it could even up as an average flick commercially.

The coming weekend will be very crucial for the movie as it would be required to cash in on as much as possible and eventually get closer to the expected figure of 27 Cr.