 »   »   » Jai Simha Is A Treat For Balakrishna Fans!

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Jai Simha is all set to hit screens on January 12, on the occasion of Sankranti. The movie has completed the censor formalities and the producer of the flick, C Kalyan, has revealed some of the highlights of the movie.

Censor Certification



Jai Simha, has passed the censor test and has obtained a U/A certificate. With a run-time of 163 minutes, the movie has cleared the censor formalities with some cuts and mutes while few violent sequences are said to be blurred.



C Kalyan's Treat To Balakrishna's Fans



Kalyan is confident about his product's outcome and assures that Jai Simha would be a Sankranti gift to the audience from his side. In a recently held press meet as part of movie's promotions, Kalyan said, "The movie is a political and action entertainer directed by KS Ravi Kumar. We have shot a Maha Dharna on the Vizag beach road which included over a 5 thousand junior artists & 110 buses."



"Maha Dharna sequence is going to be the highlight of the movie. A romantic melody from Chinratan Bhat picturized on Balakrishna & Haripriya and a montage song between Balakrishna & Nayanathara would not just provide a soothing effect to music lovers but indeed would thrill the fans of Natasimham."



He further claimed that "Jai Simha would end up as a super hit flick at the box office as all the films which rode on Simha sentiment in the title (Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu, Lakshmi Narasimha and Simha) were super hits in Balakrishna's career. The flashback episode in Vizag backdrop has come out extraordinarily and if the audience get connected to these episodes, then the movie would turn out to be blockbuster." quipped the producer.



Jai Simha stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayantara, Haripriya, Natasha Doshi, Prakash Raj, Murali Mohan, Brahmanandam in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by ace Tamil director, KS Ravikumar while the young and promising music director, Chirantan Bhat has composed the music.