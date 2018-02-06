 »   »   » Jai Simha, Middle Class Abbayi(MCA) & Hello: Final Box Office Collections

Three medium budget movies were released within a period of three weeks and two of them hit the bull's eye by garnering decent figures at the box office. Natural Star Nani's Middle Class Abbayi (MCA) & Nandamuri Balakrishna's Jai Simha have had a good run and eventually emerged as winners at the BO while Akkineni Akhil's relaunch vehicle, Hello, fizzled at the box office.

Middle Class Abbayi (MCA)



Continuing his dream run, the winning horse of Tollywood, Nani's MCA released amidst hype and expectations as the trailer had some fun moments in it. The movie released alongside Akkineni Akhil's Hello and opened to staggering numbers on its Day 1.



However, the critics panned the movie as an average one while the word of mouth was not beyond the ordinary level. But it was the family drama and the emotional concept and Nani's performance which worked big time for the movie.



Dil Raju once again filled up his coffers and Nani yet again proved that he is one of the most bankable heroes of the town.



Let's get into the statistics.



MCA’s Pre-release Business Nizam- 8 Cr, Ceeded- 4 Cr, Vizag- 3 Cr, Guntur- 1.9 Cr, East- 1.9 Cr, West- 1.7 Cr, Krishna- 2 Cr, Nellore- 1 Cr, Karnataka- 2 Cr, Rest Of India- 0.5 Cr & Overseas- 3.5 Cr

The total theatrical rights were pegged at 30 Cr.



MCA’s Final Distributor Share Nizam- 14.5 Cr, Ceeded- 5 Cr, Vizag- 4.30 Cr, Guntur- 2.40 Cr, East- 2.45 Cr, West- 1.85 Cr, Krishna- 2.15 Cr, Nellore- 1.1 Cr, Karnataka- 2 Cr, Rest of India- 0.6 Cr & Overseas- 3.9 Cr

The final tally stands at an impressive 40 Cr mark terming the movie as a SUPER HIT venture. MCA now is the biggest career earner in Nani's career.



Jai Simha Nandamuri Balakrishna is deemed as a ‘Sankranti Hero' as he holds the record of a hero churning out most number of hits during the festive occasion. Last year, Natasimham had zoomed past the victory line with Gautami Putra Satakarni and this year with Jaisimha.

Though the movie was packed with an age old story and treated with a weak screenplay, Balayya's energy and low distribution cost helped the movie in entering into the safe zone.

Jai Simha's Pre-release Business

Nizam- 5.4 Cr, Ceeded- 5 Cr, Vizag- 3.2 Cr, Guntur- 2.7 Cr, East- 2.2 Cr, West- 1.8 Cr, Krishna- 1.9 Cr, Nellore- 1.3 Cr, Karnataka- 1.5 Cr, Rest Of India- 0.5 Cr & Overseas- 1.5 Cr

The total theatrical rights summed up to 27 Cr.



Jai Simha’s Final Share Nizam- 4.15 Cr, Ceeded- 5.45 Cr, Vizag- 3.95 Cr, Guntur- 2.45 Cr, East- 2.57 Cr, West- 2.09 Cr, Krishna- 2.15 Cr, Nellore- 1.27 Cr, Karnataka- 1.8 Cr, Rest Of India & Overseas- 1.5 Cr.

The final closing collections of the mass flick is 27.38 Cr and thus sailing over the HIT mark.



Hello Post the debacle of Akhil's Launchpad, Akhil - The Jua, the father-son duo vowed to return with a Blockbuster. Akkineni Nagarjuna took extra care in finalizing the script and Akhil had indeed invested every drop of his sweat for a sweet success. Though the movie met with fairly positive reviews from the critics and a decent word of mouth from the audience, it never spiked up the ladder as the movie's commercial performance was under par right from the word go.

Nani's MCA which was released alongside Hello was dominating the scene and this was one of the key reasons for Hello's debacle.

Hello's Pre-release Business

Nizam- 9 Cr, Ceeded- 4.5 Cr, Vizag- 3.2 Cr, Guntur- 2.6 Cr, East- 2.2 Cr, West- 1.8 Cr, Krishna- 2.1 Cr, Nellore- 1.1 Cr, Karnataka- 2.0 Cr, Rest- 0.5 Cr & Overseas- 3.0 Cr.

Worldwide theatrical rights were at 32 Cr and it required a great run at the box office to attain the Hit mark.



Hello’s Final Share Nizam- 6.18 Cr, Ceeded- 2.4 Cr, Vizag- 1.55 Cr, Guntur- 1.33 Cr, East- 0.75 Cr, West- 0.70 Cr, Krishna- 1 Cr, Nellore- 0.55 Cr, Karnataka- 1.60 Cr, Rest- 0.66 Cr & USA- 2.88 Cr.

The total worldwide share was a meagre 19.6 Cr accounting the share percentage to just over 61%. The movie ended up as a disaster at the box office.





