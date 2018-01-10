 »   »   » Jai Simha Pre-release Event: Highlights

Promotions are in full swing for the much anticipated flick of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Jai Simha. Just a week ago did the team of Jai Simha conduct the audio launch event in the grandest manner, while the pre-release event was a small key event held on Monday(Jan 8). Check out the highlights of the event here.

Second Trailer Launch



The second trailer of the flick was launched during the event to spice up the excitement and anticipation amongst fans. The trailer seems to have gone down pretty well with the fans and audience in comparison with the first trailer and teaser. The trailer has garnered over 4.5 Lakh views with 9k Likes within 13 hours of its release.



Natasha Doshi



The gorgeous looking actress restricted her speech to less than 2 minutes and thanked the key star cast and technical crew of the movie. She heaped admirations on KS Ravikumar for his attention and care towards her and admired Balakrishna's energy during the filming of songs.



Chirantan Bhatt



The young and happening music director considered it as a blessed opportunity to have worked with legends like Balakrishna and KS Ravikumar. He also thanked his music team and his lyricists for penning some wonderful songs.



Chirantan vouched that Jai Simha would be an all-round package with action, emotions, sentiment, comedy and romantic elements and thereby assuring a commercial entertaining flick for the Sankranti occasion.



KS Ravikumar



The mass commercial director of Tamil, who has directed almost all big league stars in Tamil, has now opened his second innings in Telugu. Close to over a decade and a half ago, KS Ravikumar had called action-cut to Chiranjeevi, had now got the opportunity of working with Balakrishna. Ravikumar thanked all the technicians and producer, Kalyan for their immense cooperation and impressive output.



KS Ravikumar shared that he was apprehensive to join hands with Balakrishna as he was informed that the latter was a short-tempered person and working with him would be a jolting task. Ravikumar then went on to add that Balakrishna was one of the warmest actors to work with and labelled him as the director's friendly actor.



The director also opined that in his entire span of career, only two heroes never bothered to interrupt KS Ravikumar with his screenplay, planning and execution. One being Tamil's Ajith and other being Nandamuri Balakrishna.



C Kalyan



Producer Kalyan reminisced the entire journey of how the movie transpired. Kalyan shared that the story and script work took quite some time to reach its final conclusive version as he wanted to deliver the best to Nandamuri fans.



Claiming a sure shot success in the form of Jai Simha, Kalyan assured the audience of a blockbuster for its rich content and terrific screenplay work. Kalyan was all praises for KS Ravikumar for being a producer's director and toiling hard day and night in order to deliver a content-rich product on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Kalyan dedicated the movie to the great Dasari Narayana Rao, whom he revers as his mentor. He said he was looking for the release of the movie and labelled the product as a gift to the audience and fans.



Nandamuri Balakrishna



Balakrishna started his speech by remembering his father, Sr. NTR, for his eternal blessings and positive source of inspiration. The second big star of the Nandamuri clan was all praises for the music director, Chirantan Bhatt, for his excellent rendition of music and specially, terrific re-recording output.



Balakrishna, was ecstatic to share that his dream of collaborating with director KS Ravikumar came true and that the latter was stickler to his schedule and displayed immense discipline towards his work.



Natasimham shared that he has donned various characters and appeared in varied roles in a span of 30-year-long career and claimed that the screenplay twist in Jai Simha would be something new which would not have been experienced in any of his previous movies.