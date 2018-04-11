 »   »   » Jr NTR Bowled Over By Rangasthalam

Stupendous success, traffic jam near theatres, inundation of audience responses and appreciation from all corners of the industry! Yes, the point of discussion is about the same topic which has been the focal point in the Telugu states- Rangasthalam. The movie is making some serious denting at the box office and is pulling the crowd in massive numbers into theatres.

While every critic, audience and industry folks are relentlessly going gaga over the movie, Ram Charan's upcoming movie's co-star and Young Tiger of Telugu Cinema, Jr. NTR, took to his twitter account and showered praises on the entire team.



"Just saw #Rangasthalam. Hats off to you Charan. You truly deserve all the applause and accolades that you are getting. Take one from me too, No one could have done it better #Respect



Kudos to director Sukumar Garu for his gutsy and brilliant direction. Takes courage to stay true to the vision of making a raw and rustic emotional period drama. Hats off to you sir



Congratulations to @Samanthaprabhu2 , @ThisIsDSP , @MythriOfficial and each and everyone in the team of #Rangasthalam. The movie wouldn't be what it is if not for your excellence. You have all done a brilliant job"- [sic]



Ram Charan who is not on Twitter, replied to Tarak's screenshot via his official FB page: "Thank you Brother".



Fans of Nandamuri & Mega clan are sinking in the joy and the mutual admiration and respect have been increased multi-fold.



It is to be noted that both NTR and Ram Charan would be acting together under SS Rajamouli's direction where a small announcement was made through a video bite with a flashy and teasing initials, RRR- Rajamouli, Ram Charan & Rama Rao, stamping the assurance of the combination getting together.