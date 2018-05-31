 »   »   »  Jr NTR-Trivikram Movie To Release For Dussehra

Much has been talked about the upcoming movie of the anticipated and stellar combo of Jr. NTR & Trivikram Srinivas. The movie, which has been titled as Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava, is progressing at a very brisk pace. Trivikram Srinivas, who bit the dust with his previous outing, Agnyathavaasi, seems to be all determined with the current flick in order to render a hit and Jr NTR is looking forward to continue his positive momentum at the box office.

Release Date Of Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava

Set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema, this action based flick is expected to hit screens for the occasion of Dussehra. The festival which coincides in the month of Sept-Oct is seen as a huge window amongst the trade as the inflow of audience during the said window will be humongous. In order to cash in cool bucks, makers of big banners release their movies during the occasion, and the same is being looked out by the producers of Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava.

First Look And Its Criticism

The motion poster of the movie featuring Tarak's bare body with well-built abs invoked happiness amongst Nandamuri fans but a section of audience criticized the look as it was alleged to be a morphed image. It was then learnt that the poster was a fan-made attempt and not from the makers of the movie.

A simple motion poster involving Tarak and Pooja Hegde with a soothing BGM from SS Thaman was released by the team. The poster however, doesn't offer the feel of faction backdrop movie set against the Rayalseema backdrop.

The poster has garnered over 55K Likes clocking over 1.6 Million Views.

Cast And Crew

The movie stars Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba and others in the lead roles. SS Thaman will be scoring music while PS Vinod will be cranking camera. Naveen Nooli is assigned the task of editing department while art direction will be driven by AS Prakash. Being bankrolled by Haarika & Haasine Creations, Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava is being written and directed by Guruji, Trivikram Srinivas.