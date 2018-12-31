 »   »   »  Kajal Aggarwal Has Some Really Promising Movies In The Pipeline!

Popular actress Kajal Aggarwal had a good 2018 with the actress having as many as three major movie releases. All the four releases were in Telugu and she was seen in the movies like AWE, MLA and Kavacham. Especially, her performance in the film AWE was much appreciated.

Now, the actress herself has come up with an update regarding her upcoming project. Kajal Agarwal took to her Instagram page to sent out a before the arrival of the brand New Year. At the same time, she has also written about the her upcoming projects.

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in movies like Paris Paris, Indian 2, Sita and Comali. Paris Paris is the Tamil remake of the superhit Hindi movie Queen and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady. The trailer of the film was released recently and an official confirmation regarding the release date of the movie is being awaited. With this Instagram post, Kajal Aggarwal has confirmed her association with the much awaited project Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Shankar.

Sita is another upcoming movie of Kajal Aggarwal and this upcoming Telugu movie will feature Bellamkonda Srinivas in the lead role. Kajal Aggarwal also has yet another Tamil movie in the pipeline in the form of Komali, featuring Jayam Ravi in the lead role.