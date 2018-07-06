 »   »   »  Kajal Aggarwal To Play Surpanaka In Her Next?

The gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most talented and popular actresses in Tollywood today. She is held in high regard thanks to her good looks, warm nature and elegant personality. During her career, she has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and this has gone a long way in establishing her as the 'queen bee' of South cinema. Now, the stylish lady is in the limelight for an awesome reason. The buzz is that the Mersal actress will be playing the mythological character Surpanaka in an upcoming film that is going to be helmed by Bhargav.

Kajal is no stranger to the period-drama genre. In 2009, the lovely lady had played the female lead in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera and delivered a solid performance. The film featured Ram Charan in the lead and ended up redefining the tenets of Telugu cinema. As such, seeing her in a larger-than-life mythological drama again will be a treat for the fans.

Interestingly, Kajal is going through a good phase on the professional front. She was last seen in the commercial entertainer MLA. And, as expected, she received praise for her work. The film was directed by newcomer Upendra and it did reasonably well at the box office. Besides Kajal, it also featured Kalyan Ram and Kick 2 actor Ravi Kishan in the lead. While talking about the film, she had said that she doesn't mind doing commercial films and is open to starring in more masala entertainers in the future.

At present, she is gearing up for the release of Paris Paris. The film is a remake of the Bollywood hit Queen and will see her essay the role played by Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi version. Last year, she had said that it will be a 'challenging' role for her.

She is also likely to star opposite Ravi Teja in the Telugu remake of Vijay's much-loved Theri. The star has also hinted that she might do a Punjabi film soon.