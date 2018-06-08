 »   »   »  Kajal Aggarwal To Team Up With Ravi Teja For The Telugu Remake Of Theri

The lovely Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular stars in South cinema. She enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her charming screen presence and warm nature. Over the years, she has been a part of several popular films and proved that she is a competent performer. Now, she is in the news for an awesome reason. In an exciting development, Kajal has confirmed that she will be playing the female lead in the Telugu remake of Theri and given her fans a reason to rejoice.

'I am part of the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Theri, which has Ravi Teja in the lead," she told Times of India.

Ravi Teja and Kajal have previously collaborated for Sarocharu and Veera. However, these films did not do too well at the box office. Let us hope that the pair clicks with the audience this time around.

In case you did not know, Theri was directed by Atlee and proved to be one of the biggest hits of 2016. An action-thriller, it featured Vijay, Amy Jackson and Samantha Akkineni in the lead. It will be worth watching if the remake is able to live up to expectations.

On a related note, Kajal was last seen in MLA which also featured Kalyan Ram in the lead and did well at the box office. At present, besides the Theri remake, she also has Paris Paris in her kitty. It is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit Queen and will see her essay the role played by Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi version.

Last year, she had told a leading website that Paris Paris will see her play a naive character and is a big challenge for her.

"It's going to be a big challenge for me to be that naive because my upbringing has been quite different. I've had a lot of exposure to the world, thanks to my family. And my friends, extended family have always been very supportive. For the character that I play in the film, she's from a simple background who hasn't seen the world yet," she had added.

So, are you excited about Kajal's upcoming films? Tell us in the space below.