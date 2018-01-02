 »   »   » Kalyan Ram Shies Away From Nani!

Natural Star Nani can now be called one of the most bankable heroes of Tollywood. With 7 straight consecutive hits at the box office, Nani can no more be deemed as the next big thing in the industry, but instead has already earned the title of a big star.

Nani's Box Office Hold

Just last week did we notice two anticipated movies clash at the box office, Nani's Middle Class Abbayi (MCA) and Akkineni Akhil's Hello. Hello was one of the most anticipated movies as Akhil was slated to deliver a blockbuster. Promotions for the movie was in total swing with the flick being supported well with rock solid content. Hello had garnered good reviews from the critics and a positive word of mouth from the audience as well but unfortunately, it failed to convert the same into big numbers because of Nani's MCA.

MCA Vs Hello

MCA, which was released on 21st of December, opened to packed houses and earned a distributor share of little less than 10Cr in the AP/TS circuit on day 1, making it the biggest opening for Nani in his career.

Despite average critic reviews and a mixed word of mouth from the audience, the movie has been strong and is seen raking in huge numbers at the box office. After 1 week of its run, MCA has earned a distributor's share of 30Cr and thus, has achieved breakeven status. The movie is now in the profit zone and is all set to earn the tag of being a super hit even before completion of its full run.

This has dented the business of Hello severely. Hello falls under the experimental category, while MCA is a commercial family entertainer. Nani is more a family-oriented hero and the said genre helped the movie gain more family audience.

Being a holiday season, one would step inside theatres for more entertainment than a content-driven movie. All these factors have not only helped MCA race miles ahead of Hello, but have also displayed Nani's capacity at the box office.

Kalyan Ram's Wise Move

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was all set to release his movie, Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbayi (MLA), on 6th of April 2018, along with Nani's Krishnarjuna Yuddham. The recent clash has sent jitters to Nandamuri Bidda, which has prompted him to reconsider the release date of MLA.

Kalyan Ram is planning to postpone the release of the movie by a week, i.e. to the 13th, if Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu finds a different date.