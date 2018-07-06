 »   »   »  Kalyani About Her Movie With Sai Dharam Tej: I Am Very Confident And Happy About My Role

Last year, Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani made her big screen debut with Hello and added a new dimension to her career. Also featuring Akhil Akkineni in the lead, the film did reasonably well at the box office and helped the young lady get her career off to a good start. During a recent interview with a leading magazine, Kalyani spoke about Hello and revealed that her dad felt quite relieved when her maiden film opened to a good response at the ticket window.

"My family did not believe I could act when I started off. Since I come from a family with a film background, (I also thought) I will be criticised for what my parents have built and what I have done. My father was relieved when I pulled it off. I'm a person who takes criticism personally and that had put doubts in my mind about doing a film. I tried to overcome it and give acting a shot," she added.

The pretty lady went on to add that that even though she wanted to be a director destiny had other plans and she ended up being an actress.

"I thought behind the camera roles would suit me better because I'm sensitive. Also, my dad and Sabu Cyril (production designer) are very close and so are our families. I grew up watching him and interned with him during my school days. I felt off-the-screen is where I belong," quipped Kalyani

Interestingly, with Hello behind her, Kalyani is all set to focus on her upcoming films. The young miss will be seen alongside Sai Dharam Tej in his next film While talking about the film, she said that it has a terrific script and features her in a strong role.

"I am very confident and happy about my role in the film. I would be glad to share the screen with anyone as long as I love my character and the story," added the actress.

Kalyani will also be seen in Sharwanand's next. And, as expected, she is looking forward to working with the young star.