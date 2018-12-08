 »   »   »  Kavacham Full Movie Leaked Online For Download

Kavacham Full Movie Leaked!

According to the latest reports, the full movie has been leaked online for ‘free downloading' by a notorious gang. Various versions of different quality are available for download. The gang apparently recorded and movie in a theatre and most of the versions are of low quality. This is an unfortunate development and it is bound to ruffle a few feathers.

Will This Affect The BO Performance?

Kavacham is a medium budget film and this makes it a low risk venture for the makers. However, it still needs to have a decent run at the box office in order to emerge as a winner. As the full movie has been leaked online, the box office collections are likely to be affected.

The Background

The problem of piracy has been plaguing the Telugu film industry for quite some time. U Turn, Shailaja Reddy Alludu and Savyasachi are just some of the recent releases that were leaked within hours of hitting the screens. Even though a few steps have been taken to curb piracy, the problem still persists.

To Conclude

Several people from the film fraternity have often requested fans to refrain from supporting piracy. While their efforts have had some impact, the problem has not been solved yet. Let us hope that those in authority come up with some concrete ways to curb piracy and those who encourage it. Piracy is a heartless crime and it must not be tolerated at any cost. Enough said!