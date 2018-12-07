 »   »   »  Kavacham Twitter Review: Here's What The Fans Feel About Bellamkonda Sreenivas-Kajal Aggarwal's Film

English
By
    There's no denying the fact that the charming and beautiful Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most talented and popular actresses in Tollywood today. The elegant beauty enjoys a strong fan following courtesy her charming personality, bindass nature and stunning screen presence .She has also worked in quite a few popular films and this has helped her prove that she is an 'A-lister' in the truest sense. At present, she is in the limelight because of her latest release Kavacham.

    The film is an action-thriller and features Bellamkonda Srerenivas in the lead. Besides the young actor and Kajal, it also has Mehreen in the lead. Kavacham is a crucial release for all concerned and it has managed to create a reasonable amount of pre-release buzz.

    The film hit the screens today(December 7, 2018) and its first shows are underway. Here is the Kavacham Twitter review.

    Bellamkonda Does A Good Job

    As per this Twitter user, Kavacham is a gripping cop-drama and it features several awesome twists. He further adds that Bellamkonda Sreenivas has essayed his role with effortless ease.

    'A Masala Thriller'

    This fan apparently did not find Kavacham to be a particularly good film and termed it as a 'masala thriller'.

    Mehreen Wins Hearts

    His movie goer is apparently a big fan of Mehreen. He found her intro sequence to be quite good. The Punjabi hottie wears a yellow dress in her entrance scene and makes an impact.

    Not Everyone's Happy

    As per this movie buff, Kavacham is a routine film and it does not do full justice to Kajal's abilities. The fan also states that the film is quite predictable as the twists have not been executed properly. All in all, he did not like the film at all.

