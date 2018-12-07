 »   »   »  Kavacham Twitter Review: Here's What The Fans Feel About Bellamkonda Sreenivas-Kajal Aggarwal's Film

There's no denying the fact that the charming and beautiful Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most talented and popular actresses in Tollywood today. The elegant beauty enjoys a strong fan following courtesy her charming personality, bindass nature and stunning screen presence .She has also worked in quite a few popular films and this has helped her prove that she is an 'A-lister' in the truest sense. At present, she is in the limelight because of her latest release Kavacham.

The film is an action-thriller and features Bellamkonda Srerenivas in the lead. Besides the young actor and Kajal, it also has Mehreen in the lead. Kavacham is a crucial release for all concerned and it has managed to create a reasonable amount of pre-release buzz.

The film hit the screens today(December 7, 2018) and its first shows are underway. Here is the Kavacham Twitter review.