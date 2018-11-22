English
 Keerthy Suresh Turns Down A Film With Nani? Is RRR The Reason?

Keerthy Suresh Turns Down A Film With Nani? Is RRR The Reason?

By
    It is an open secret that the lovely and charming Keerthy Suresh is one of the most sought-after and talented young stars in the Telugu film industry today. The pretty lady enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her cute looks, stunning screen presence, impressive performances and amicable nature. During her eventful career, she has starred in quite a few popular films and worked alongside several much-loved actors and this has established her as a synonym for success. Now, she is in the limelight for a rather surprising reason.

    As it so happens, Keerthy Suresh has apparently turned down an offer to star opposite her Nenu Local co-star Nani in his film with Chandrasekhar Yeleti. While the exact reason behind this big decision is not clear yet, the buzz is that the Saamy Square actress is all set to allocate bulk dates for SS Rajamouli's film with Ram Charan and Jr NTR and hence she refused to do Nani's movie.

    Keerthy Suresh

    This is a developing situation and one might get some clarity on this in the days to come. If Keerthy does indeed bag RRR it could establish her as Tollywood's 'Mahanati'.

    On a related note, Keerthy was last seen in the Tamil biggie Sarkar. In it, she was paired opposite Vijay and received decent reviews for her performance. The film is currently playing in the theatres and raking in the moolah.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 15:15 [IST]
