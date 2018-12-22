 »   »   »  KGF Full Movie LEAKED Online In Telugu By Tamilrockers For Download

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The handsome and ravishing Yash is beyond any doubt, one of the most sought-after young heartthrobs in the Kannada film industry today. A self-made star, he enjoys a solid fan-following thanks to his raw looks and simple nature. He has also won hearts because of sincere performances and dedication to the craft. At present, he is in the limelight because of his film KGF. The film hit the screens on December 21, 2018 and it has set the box office on fire.
Now, here is some bad news for all the 'Rocking Star' fans out there.
KGF Falls Prey To Piracy
In a sad development, KGF has fallen prey to piracy. The film has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for ‘free download'. The Tamil and Telugu versions have been leaked and this is bound to leave those in the industry in a state of shock.
Will This Affect The Collections?
KGF is a magnum opus and has been shot against a budget of at least Rs 50 Crore. Directed by the young film-maker Prashanth Neel, the film has been released in 5 languages(Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) and many feel that it could be the next Baahubali. Given the enviable scale, it needs to do exceptionally well at the box office in order to be a hit. As it has fallen prey to piracy, the box office collections are likely to take a hit.
In Case You Did Not Know
The issue of piracy has been haunting the film industry for quite some time now. The notorious gang Tamilrockers has previously leaked films such as Sarkar,Next Enti, 2.0 and Kaatrin Mozhi and created a problem for those associated with these films. Similarly, Odiyan and the Bollywood biggie Thugs Of Hindostan to suffered the same fate.
To Conclude...
In the past, several government agencies have taken steps to combat piracy. Similarly, the likes of Vishal and Vijay Deverakonda have spoken against piracy and asked the fans to refrain from indulging in it. Despite their efforts, the problem has not been solved yet. Piracy is an illegal act and it must not be supported under any circumstances. Enough said!