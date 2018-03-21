 »   »   » Kirrak Party Box Office Collections: Good Opening!

After carrying much hype and hoopla, the Nikhil starrer Kirrak Party, has indeed opened to a decent number at the box office considering the actor's command at the box office.

More than the domestic figures, it's the USA territory's numbers which have been solely impressive. But the grinning of ear to ear may not be extended for a longer time as the movie has made an impressive debut with premieres and the Day 1 of the flick has seen a huge drop.



Pre-release Business Tally



Nizam: 3.5 Cr, Andhra Region- 3.5 Cr, Ceded: 1.3 Cr, Rest Estimated (Including ROI and ROW) - 1.7 Cr and Non-Theatricals- 5 Cr



Total: 15 Cr



Kirrak Party needs to earn a distributor share of 10 Cr worldwide to attain the HIT status.



Day 1 Worldwide Collections



Nizam: 35 Lakhs, Vizag: 26 Lakhs, Ceded: 24 Lakhs, East: 13 Lakhs, West: 10 Lakhs, Krishna: 15 Lakhs, Guntur: 17 Lakhs, Nellore: 4 Lakhs, USA: 48 Lakhs & Rest Estimated: 15 Lakhs.



Total: 2.26 Cr



The overall start has been hugely impressive and the premieres in the USA alone fetched in a whopping USD 116k from 123 locations. The premieres was also complimented with certain offers and free passes which boosted the prospects of the movie at the overseas box office. With the offers being taken away, the movie might have an uphill task and the break-even figure is a huge USD 500k, which seems very gigantic.



The recovery on Day 1 is around 22 percent and Kirrak Party has to perform immensely well in the coming days to attain a hit status.