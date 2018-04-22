 »   »   » Krishnarjuna Yuddham: Pre-release Business & Box Office Collection Report

The reviews and the word of mouth from the audiences have not been favorable for Nani’s Krishnarjuna Yuddham. Despute being branded as a decent crowd puller with considerable hold at the box office, Nani’s recent outing has failed to create the magic in the domestic box office. USA is one his strong forte with all his movies clicking their big time. For the first time, Nani’s magic falls flat in the said region with the movie generating just $176K for premieres. His previous outing, MCA, earned $302K which was his career best.

Since the movie has been distributed by the production house, the team of Krishnarjuna Yuddham has claimed that the pre-release statistics should be tabulated based on the production cost and not on the present market of hero and territory. The initial worldwide pre-release numbers tallied to 35Cr while the revised stats have a different number to show.



Pre-Rrelease Business Tally



India Region- 21.5Cr, Overseas- 4.5Cr.



Worldwide Theatricals- 26Cr



Broadcast Rights (Telugu) - 7Cr, Hindi Dubbing Rights- 4.5Cr, Others- 0.5Cr



Total- 38Cr



Krishnarjuna Yuddham needs to earn a worldwide distributor share of 26Cr to attain the HIT status.



Day 1 Worldwide Collections



Nizam: 1.93Cr, Vizag: 0.52Cr, Ceded: 0.53Cr, East: 0.3Cr, West: 0.28Cr, Krishna: 0.29Cr, Guntur: 0.53Cr, Nellore: 0.2Cr, USA & Rest Estimated- 1.5Cr



Total: 6.08Cr



The distributor share of AP/TS region sums up to 4.58Cr while the worldwide gross value is over 10Cr.



The start has been fairly disappointing considering the pre-release business value proposition and Nani’s actual pull at the Box-office. Krishnarjuna Yuddham, has a lot to do in order to recover the money involved, which by all means, seems a herculean task.



With Rangasthalam still drawing in big number of hordes to theatres, Krishnarjuna Yuddham’s chances are getting tormented at the box-office. With Mahesh Babu’s much anticipated flick, Bharat Ane Nenu opening to extremely good reports, it would be interesting to see where Krishnarjuna Yuddham stand eventually.