 »   »   » Krishnarjuna Yuddham Pre-release Event Highlights

Another day, another interesting trailer and yet another pre-release event of a movie has happened. Natural Star Nani, who is cruising with high speed is in no mood to apply brakes and is all set to add Krishnarjuna Yuddham (KAY) into his success bucket.

The pre-release of the flick took place in Tirupathi recently, and here we bring you certain highlights of the function.

Theatrical Trailer

The dual-action based subject seems to be poised interestingly in two different backdrops, a foreign location and a rural set-up. Situations transpire the duo to meet up at a juncture and fight out the odds. The trailer assures the audience of an intriguing engagement and once again, entertainment quotient for the overseas audience seems to be taken care of.

The trailer has garnered 1.7 Million Views with over 42k likes in 19 hours.

Dil Raju

The most passionate producer in the industry expressed his happiness that KAY has been a huge platform for young talents across various industries. Raju was shell shocked to see the response garnered by Hiphop Tamizha and wished the entire team the best. He also quipped that there was a certain race between Nani and himself on the perpetual success streak and wished the same would continue for both of them.

Rukshar Dillion

The young actress who is just a cinema old in Telugu industry has been part of a substantial project. Keeping it simple, Rukshar managed to deliver his speech in Telugu and ensured she thanked all the stakeholders involved in the flick.

Anupama Parameshwaran

One of the sensational heartthrobs amongst Telugu audience, Anupama has been a crush for many Telugu Kurradus. This Malayalee actress seemed like a Telugu Ammayi and was seen to be bowled over by the love and response from the crowd.

She was excited about the project as she was all praises for Gandhi (Producer) for an interesting story and neat presentation. She seemed flawless with her Telugu and also spoke high about all the stars and technicians. Finally, she signed off by rendering a huge token of thanks to Telugu fans and audience.

Merlapaka Gandhi

This young director is artistic. He knows the art of mixing commercial value with a pinch of emotions. Both his previous ventures, Express Raja and Venkatadri Express, have been super hits at the box office and now, he is all set to score 3 in a row. He profusely thanked Nani for being a source of inspiration, support and a great actor for this project to take off and complete.

Hiphop Tamizha (Aadhi)

The biggest round of reception was reserved for this YouTube turned celluloid world sensation. Aadhi entered the Telugu filmdom through Dhruva, and the same was a chartbuster. Aadhi has introduced a local Chittor singer and a Kannadiga singer into the Telugu cinema and requested all stars/technicians to encourage young talent. He thanked audience for already making the album a blockbuster. He thanked Nani and termed him as his elder brother and went gaga over director Gandhi, for being the pillar of strength.

Natural Star Nani

The graceful, effortless and talented actor, Nani, claimed he is a 'Tirupathite' as he is an often visitor to Tirupathi and the same is another home. He started his speech with KAY's dialogue and intentionally kept his speech short by assuring to deliver a detailed one during the success meet. Nani said to have enjoyed the entire process of making and termed KAY as his best ever experience. He thanked Gandhi for making him so comfortable and also was ecstatic to have Aadhi on board as the music director of the movie.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham, stars Nani, Anupama Parameshwaran, Rushar, Brahmaji, Subbaraju and others. The flick is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and has been bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. KAY is all set to hit screens on April 12, 2018.