 »   »   » NTR Biopic Update: Director Teja No More A Part Of the Film

Just before things were looking bigger, brighter and better, the happiness seems to be sinking in and the excitement could dip. The much anticipated biopic on the legendary actor turned belligerent politician, Late NTR, has faced an obstacle.

Director Teja has walked out of the project citing creative differences with the lead actor of the movie, Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Grand Launch Of The Movie

The movie was launched in a pompous manner with Vice-President of the country, Venkaiah Naidu, clapping the first shot of the movie. Natasimham Balakrishna, the lead actor and son of Late NTR is playing his father on-screen.

Creative Differences Between Teja And Balakrishna

Director Teja, who has churned out many blockbusters in his career, is said to be outspoken and upright with his cinema approach. He apparently likes to have his subject in his own way and doesn't quite entertain people involving in the process. Since the movie is not based on a fictitious character and that is of an actual personality, Balakrishna is said to have advised Teja to modify the screenplay, which rather goes largely on a positive note.

Sources say that Teja is keen on retaining the originality and is not in favour of distorting history, contrary to Balakrishna's requirement. This conflict of interest has made the former walk out of the project.

Possible Replacement

It is rumoured that ace director, K. Raghavendra Rao, could be roped in to call action-cut to the movie. Rao not only carries abundance of cinema experience but also has a good amount of real life interactions with Late NT Rama Rao. This would help the team of NTR to bring out the best and real scenarios in the movie.

Bollywood siren, Vidya Balan has been approached to play NTR's wife, Basavatarakam, in the biopic alongside Balakrishna.

An official confirmation from the unit is awaited.