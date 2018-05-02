 »   »   » Mahanati Audio Launch: Keerthy Suresh, Jr NTR, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni Grace The Event

The bilingual biopic based on yesteryear actress, Savitri, is all set to hit screens in less than 10 days. Being titled as Mahanati in Telugu and Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil, the star-studded movie has raised the expectation bar with its series of posters and an impressive teaser. The teaser has clocked over 5 Million Views with over 81k Likes.
Chief Guests Of The Evening
Of late, Telugu industry is witnessing a healthy atmosphere with stars and actors taking part in the celebration and function of fellow actor's movies. Mahanati audio launch too, had few special chief guests and the event was braced by King Nagarjuna, Young Tiger Jr. NTR & Natural Star Nani.
Savitri's Family
The actress's son and daughter were invited for the event and the duo was seemingly joyful about the proceedings. Savitri's daughter invited her entire family on to the dais and introduced them to the gathering.
Nagarjuna
Nagarjuna would definitely be a happy person as he is connected with Mahanati for more than a reason. His son, Naga Chaitanya has played his father, ANR on screen. The list gets extended with his daughter-in-law, Akkineni Samantha too, being part of the movie. Tagging NTR, ANR and Savitri as the eternal legends of Telugu Cinema, Nag asserted that an epic like Maya Bazaar would never have been possible without these legends. Nagarjuna wished the entire cast and crew the best and wished for a great success.
Nani
Having already collaborated with the director for the latter's debut flick, Yevade Subramanyam, Nani was not just one of the chief guests, but also a close friend and well wisher of Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt & Nag Ashwin. Nani wished the entire team and prayed for the great success.
Jr NTR
The Jr NTR invited Ashwini Dutt on stage as he felt the void without his presence. Being dubious about his eligibility to talk about the legendary actress, Tarak claimed that Savitri was a Lady Superstar of Telugu cinema. He stated that director, Nag Ashwin has made the movie as a fan of Savitri than a director. Showering appreciation on the Dutt clan for venturing into this exquisite project, Tarak was glad about the biopic as this would indeed stand out as a classic. In a breaking revelation, Tarak exclusively opened up that he too is a part of the movie and has played a small cameo playing his grandfather, legendary Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao.
Akkineni Samantha
Sam revealed that the motivation for her to accept the role was a single scene which justified the total character. Samantha opined that a different heroine donning the lead role was never a concern as she was confident of her share of credit.
Dulquer Salmaan
Being taken aback and still in awe of love showered by the Telugu audience, DQ acknowledged that Telugu audience follow cinema in the most passionate and intense manner. Happy to have debuted into Telugu cinema with such a prestigious project, the Malayalam heartthrob had some great words for the young director, Nag Ashwin.
Vijay Deverakonda
Arjun Reddy star, who is known for his bold speech was once again flamboyant with his speech. He opened up that Samantha had opined the former as her favorite co-star and that the response was mutual. Vijay also accredited that both Keerthi Suresh & Dulquer Salmaan for dubbing on their own in both Tamil and Telugu languages.
Keerthi Suresh
Being apprehensive about accepting the character initially as she was skeptical about playing the legendary actress, Keerthi was eventually convinced as the technical team projected the effort as a tribute to the yesteryear actress. Keerthi specially thanked Samantha was graciously playing the second fiddle and asserted that it requires certain level of conviction to go in with such decision. Sharing a quick anecdote of her mother and Megastar Mammootty sharing the screen space in the previous generation, Keerthi was visibly happy to have shared to the screen with DQ.
Swapna Dutt
One of the producers of the flick, Swapna seemed to be one content producer even before the release of the movie. Swapna was seemingly joyous and thanked all the stars of the movie for accepting to play their respective small bits. She praised Samantha for accepting the role instantly though she was not playing the lead. Swapna partially revealed that there are lots of cameo surprises in the biopic movie though the names are kept under cover.
Nag Ashwin
The young director thanked the audience was being patient and making the event a great success. He added that it was the love and respect on Savitri which held the audience to their seats. He thanked his directorial team for their untiring efforts and Savitri's family for giving nod to this prestigious project.
Cast And Crew Details
Mahanati features Keerthi Suresh as Savitri, Dulquer Salmaan as Kadhal Mannan Gemini Ganesan, Samantha Akkineni as Madhuravani, Vijay Deverakonda as Vijay Anthony, Naga Chaitanya as Akkineni Nageswara Rao (his grandfather), Anushka Shetty as Bhanumathi, Shalini Pandey as Jamuna, Rajendra Prasad and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.
The movie has a strong foundation in terms of scripting, as Sai Madhav Burra for Telugu and Madhan Karky for Tamil have taken the charge of ink respectively. Mickey J Mayer has composed music for the flick while Dani Sanchez-Lopez has cranked the camera.
The big ticket flick is being bankrolled by the experience producer, Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies while Nag Ashwin of Yevade Subramanyam has donned the director's hat for Mahanati.
