 »   »   » Mahanati Audio Launch: Keerthy Suresh, Jr NTR, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni Grace The Event

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna would definitely be a happy person as he is connected with Mahanati for more than a reason. His son, Naga Chaitanya has played his father, ANR on screen. The list gets extended with his daughter-in-law, Akkineni Samantha too, being part of the movie. Tagging NTR, ANR and Savitri as the eternal legends of Telugu Cinema, Nag asserted that an epic like Maya Bazaar would never have been possible without these legends. Nagarjuna wished the entire cast and crew the best and wished for a great success.



Nani

Having already collaborated with the director for the latter's debut flick, Yevade Subramanyam, Nani was not just one of the chief guests, but also a close friend and well wisher of Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt & Nag Ashwin. Nani wished the entire team and prayed for the great success.



Jr NTR

The Jr NTR invited Ashwini Dutt on stage as he felt the void without his presence. Being dubious about his eligibility to talk about the legendary actress, Tarak claimed that Savitri was a Lady Superstar of Telugu cinema. He stated that director, Nag Ashwin has made the movie as a fan of Savitri than a director. Showering appreciation on the Dutt clan for venturing into this exquisite project, Tarak was glad about the biopic as this would indeed stand out as a classic. In a breaking revelation, Tarak exclusively opened up that he too is a part of the movie and has played a small cameo playing his grandfather, legendary Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao.



Akkineni Samantha

Sam revealed that the motivation for her to accept the role was a single scene which justified the total character. Samantha opined that a different heroine donning the lead role was never a concern as she was confident of her share of credit.



Dulquer Salmaan

Being taken aback and still in awe of love showered by the Telugu audience, DQ acknowledged that Telugu audience follow cinema in the most passionate and intense manner. Happy to have debuted into Telugu cinema with such a prestigious project, the Malayalam heartthrob had some great words for the young director, Nag Ashwin.



Vijay Deverakonda

Arjun Reddy star, who is known for his bold speech was once again flamboyant with his speech. He opened up that Samantha had opined the former as her favorite co-star and that the response was mutual. Vijay also accredited that both Keerthi Suresh & Dulquer Salmaan for dubbing on their own in both Tamil and Telugu languages.



Keerthi Suresh

Being apprehensive about accepting the character initially as she was skeptical about playing the legendary actress, Keerthi was eventually convinced as the technical team projected the effort as a tribute to the yesteryear actress. Keerthi specially thanked Samantha was graciously playing the second fiddle and asserted that it requires certain level of conviction to go in with such decision. Sharing a quick anecdote of her mother and Megastar Mammootty sharing the screen space in the previous generation, Keerthi was visibly happy to have shared to the screen with DQ.

