 »   »   » Mahanati Edging Towards Blockbuster While Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India Fizzles At Box Office

The first & second week of May had two anticipated flicks releasing which were riding with high expectations. Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India and Savitri's biopic, Mahanati.

Naa Peru Surya's Pre-Release Business

The Allu Arjun starrer was sold to a nominal price considering the present market value of a star hero in Telugu cinema and Bunny's stardom.

Nizam - 18.1 Cr, Ceded - 11 Cr, Vizag - 7.5 Cr, East - 5.2 Cr, West - 4.2 Cr, Krishna - 4.5 Cr, Guntur - 5.5 Cr, Nellore - 2.5 Cr, Karnataka - 7 Cr, Kerala - 1.5 Cr & Overseas - 6 Cr.

The total theatrical rights sum up to 75 Cr which is the recovery mark for the movie to attain the HIT mark.

Naa Peru Surya's 2 Week Worldwide Collections

After receiving mixed reviews from both the critics and audience, Naa Peru Surya wasn't quite able to hold on in maintaining its tempo and failed to draw audience to theatres in big numbers. The opening day, weekend and week's box office numbers were highly disappointing and its overall tally after 2 weeks is not at all convincing.

Nizam - 14.06 Cr, Ceded - 6.8 Cr, Vizag - 5.2 Cr, East - 3.5 Cr, West - 2.76 Cr, Krishna - 2.55 Cr, Guntur - 4 Cr, Nellore - 1.54 Cr, Karnataka - 5.5 Cr, Kerala - 2 Cr, Tamil Nadu - 2.35 Cr, USA - 2.1 Cr & Rest - 1.4 Cr.

With the overall tally standing at a meagre 70% after its 2 complete week run, the movie more or less would end up as a commercial flop to average at the box office as both the screen count and audience inflow into theatres have drastically reduced.

Mahanati's Rampage

Keerthi Suresh, Dulquer Salman, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha and Nag Ashwin are in no mood to slow down their innings in the form of Mahanati. This biopic based on the yesteryear's legend is striking gold in all regions unanimously and has already entered the super hit mark at the box office. Mahanati's USA collections are astounding as it has already breached into the USD 2M mark.

The pre-release business of Mahanati is 20 Cr.

Nizam - 5.85 Cr, Ceded - 1.23 Cr, Vizag - 1.66 Cr, East - 0.92 Cr, West - 0.64 Cr, Krishna - 1.25 Cr, Guntur - 0.98 Cr, Nellore - 0.31 Cr, Karnataka - 1 Cr, USA - 7.85 Cr, Tamil Nadu - 0.63 Cr & Rest - 0.85 Cr.

Mahanati, after its 9th day at the BO has amassed a total of 23.3 Cr. The recovery within 10 days is over 116% and the movie is all set to become a blockbuster at the box office.