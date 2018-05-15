 »   »   » Mahanati Fever: Celebrities Go Gaga Over The Savitri Biopic!

Nag Ashwin seems to have won as a director and Keerthy Suresh would be one actress in huge demand after the colossal success of Mahanati. It's not just the critics and audience, even the industry seems to have been hit by the Mahanati fever as they are going gaga over the movie's output.

Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli remarked, "@KeerthyOfficial's portrayal of Savitri garu is one of the finest performances I've ever seen. It is not just imitating. She brought the legendry actress back to life. @dulQuer is absolutely fantastic. I am his fan now. Congratulations Nag Ashwin and Swapna. Your belief, persistence and determination are remarkable. #Mahanati"- (sic)



Lavanya tweeted, "Alll the very best to #Mahaanati team and @Samanthaprabhu2 ! looks like its gonna be another blockbuster for sam, and one to be remembered forever"- (sic)



Manchu Laxmi exclaimed, "Executing the life of a wonderful human & actress in a beautiful way is a challenge & y'all did best! Congratultions team #Mahanati! Special shout out to Swapna & Priyanka Dutt! May women continue to rule. @KeerthyOfficial @Samanthaprabhu2 @TheDeverakonda @dulQuer @themohanbabu"- (sic)



Manchu Manoj shared, "A super duper classic hit by a classic team! Congratulations team #Mahanati You guys nailed it! @KeerthyOfficial @Samanthaprabhu2 @TheDeverakonda @dulQuer @themohanbabu garu @nagashwin7 @SwapnaCinema @VyjayanthiFilms"- (sic)



Subbaraju tweeted, "Mahanati Movie Anubhooti (In Telugu)" ! @nagashwin7 @SwapnaCinema @KeerthyOfficial @dulQuer @Samanthaprabhu2 @TheDeverakonda".- (sic)



BRAHMAJI was emotional and shared, "#Mahaanati saavitri amma @KeerthyOfficial meeku paadabhivandanam.. Maduravaani @Samanthaprabhu2 ..nannu edipinchaav..Big s



Nd thank u @SwapnaCinema "Master piece"- (sic)



The scene at the box office is no different as Mahanati is filling in the coffers every single day. The pull is massive both in the domestic and international circuits.



Mahanati has surpassed the USD 1M mark in the US BO after its widespread word of mouth and rave reviews.



Tuesday Premeries - USD 314K, Wednesday- USD 204K, Thursday- USD 150K, Friday- USD 265K & Saturday- USD 164K



Total - USD 1.09M



Nizam - 0.65 Cr, Ceded - 0.14 Cr, Vizag - 0.18 Cr, East - 0.1 Cr, West - 0.06 Cr, Krishna - 0.15 Cr, Guntur - 0.09 Cr, Nellore - 0.03 Cr, USA - 1.87 Cr



Total Share - 3.27Cr



Total Gross - 5.9 Cr



Mahanati wasn't released in any other domestic circuits except the Telugu states on day 1. The collections would have seen an upsurge in all the regions for its phenomenal response and reviews.