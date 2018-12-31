English
Maharshi’s Second Look Poster To Come Out At 6:03 PM Today!

By
    Mahesh Babu's next big release Maharshi, which is rightly one among the much awaited Telugu movies of the year 2019. Directed by Vamshi Paidipilly, Maharshi has been scheduled to come out in the theatres in April 2019.

    Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with the first look poster of Maharshi on the day of Mahesh Babu's birthday. Now, the team is all set to come up with the second look poster of the movie. It has been revealed that the second look of Maharshi will be revealed on December 31, 2018 at 6:03 PM. Director Vamsi Paidippilly, took to his Twiitter account to make an official announcement regarding the same. Take a look at the tweet here.

    Maharshi's first look poster had featured Mahesh Babu in an all new look. He looked uber cool in his new avatar and it captured the interest of his fans and audiences. In Maharshi, the actor will be seen essaying a character named as Rishi. Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the movie yet.

    It is for the first time that Mahesh Babu and director Vamsi Paidipilly are teaming up for a movie. Pooja Hegde will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie. Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha etc., are also a part of the star cast.

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 10:27 [IST]
