 »   »   »  Maharshi Overseas Rights: No Takers For Mahesh Babu's Film

Earlier this year, the much-loved Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. Directed by Koratala Siva, the political-drama featured 'Prince' in the role of a politician and served as strong proof of his abilities as an actor. It was praised by all and sundry because of the gripping screenplay. With the film in the past, Mahesh Babu is currently working on Maharshi.

The film is a Vamsi Paidapally directorial and it has created a good deal of buzz amongst the fans. Now, here is some worrying news for those who are awaiting the release of Maharshi.

As per a report carried by Cinejosh, Maharshi's overseas rights haven't been sold yet. The Spyder actor enjoys a strong fan following in the international market, however, Maharshi is facing a major problem because the makers are demanding a pretty high price.

This is a developing situation and it will be worth watching what happens next. In case you did not know, Maharshi revolves around the concept of organic farming and it also has Pooja Hegde in the lead. The DJ beauty is going through a good phase on the work front. She was last seen in Aravinda Sametha and the buzz is that Maharshi could establish her as the reigning queen of Tollywood.