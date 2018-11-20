English
Mahesh Babu To Enter Bollywood With SS Rajamouli's Next, Will Karan Johar Produce The Film?

By
    It is an open secret that the dashing Mahesh Babu is one of the most successful and talented stars in Tollywood today. Fondly called 'Prince', the actor is held in high regard thanks to his mesmerizing personality, chocolate-boy looks, impressive versatility as a performer and his bindass nature. Over the years, Mahesh Babu has starred in quite a few well-received films, and this has established him as the heart and soul of the Telugu film industry.

    Mahesh Babu

    Now, here is some awesome news for all you Mahesh Babu fans out there. As it so happens, the 1 star is all set to collaborate with the noted director SS Rajamouli for a film that is going to be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The said project will mark Mahesh Babu's Bollywood debut and it's likely to go on the floors once SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu wrap up their pending films.

    Interestingly, the buzz is that Karan Johar is keen on producing the film and helping it reach a wider audience. As it so happens, Karan had previously expressed a desire to launch Prabhas in Bollywood. However, that plan went for a toss because of Darling's busy schedule. Let us hope that things work out this time around.

    On a related note, Rajamouli is currently working on his film with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. On the other hand, Prince is currently busy working on Maharshi.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 17:21 [IST]
