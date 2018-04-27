 »   »   » Mahesh Babu Is All Set To Feature In The Elite List At The Madame Tussauds!

Mahesh Babu, who is fondly called as the Prince, commands a huge fan base and he is undoubtedly one among the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry. Over the years, his stardom and popularity has reached newer heights and now, yet another big achievement has come on the way of Mahesh Babu.

The actor, who is basking on the big success of Bharat Ane Nenu, recently took to his Twitter account to share a real big news. Reportedly, the wax statue of Mahesh Babu will be featured at the Madame Tussauds in London.

Mahesh Babu's tweet regarding the same was read as "Super happy to be a part of the prestigious Madame Tussauds :) :) Thanks to the team of artists for their attention to detail. Incredible!".- (sic)

Image Courtesy: Twitter Page Of Mahesh Babu

Well, this is a big achievement indeed since not many film personalities from South India have featured in the elite list of Madame Tussauds and the Prince has gone to join the elite league in style. Apart from Mahesh Babu, Baahubali star Prabhas is the only other Tollywood actor who has a statue at Madame Tussauds.

It is indeed a good time for Mahesh Babu as his recent release Bharat Ane Nenu is reaching newer heights with each passing day. The film, directed by Koratala Siva had hit the theatres on April 20, 2018 and the movie did smash many of the non-Baahubali records and did cross the 100-Crore mark in style.