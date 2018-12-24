 »   »   »  Mahesh Babu, Raashi Khanna And Nani Attend Harshith Reddy’s Reception; View Photos

Mahesh Babu Attends A Wedding Reception

In an exciting development, the Spyder star was recently spotted as he attended producer Harshith Reddy's wedding reception. As expected, he looked smart and seemed to be in a good mood.

Nani At His Coolest Best!

The ‘Natural Star' Nani too attended the function and grabbed plenty of attention. Judging by the photo, he enjoyed the function a lot. Nani is one of the busiest stars in the industry. He was last seen in Devadas which did not live up to the expectations. At present, he has Jersey in his kitty.

Ravishing Raashi

Actress Raashi Khanna too attended the reception. Needless to say, she looked lovely and turned up the heat. Here she can be seen posing for a snap with her friends. Her lively look gels well with her neat avatar and adds a new dimension to it.

In A Good Mood

Here is another lovely photo of Raashi from the reception. She seems to be in a good mood here and makes a solid impact. The year 2018 was an eventful one for her she starred in Tholi Prema received praise for her portrayal of Varsha. She also made her Kollywood debut with Immaikka Nodigal. She was last seen in the recently-released Adanga Maru.

Priceless!

Here is another priceless photo from the reception. In it, the Bengal Tiger girl can be seen posing with the hosts. Her charming smile makes her the centrepiece of this golden snap. She sure knows how to make an impact.