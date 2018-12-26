English
Mahesh Babu-Ram Charan Chill At A Christmas Party; Inside Photos Out!

By
    There's no denying the fact that the suave Mahesh Babu is one of the most respected and talented stars in Tollywood industry today. Often called 'Prince', the actor is respected by one and all courtesy his youthful personality, chocolate looks, impressive versatility as an actor and down-to-earth nature. Over the years, he has given strong proof of his acting abilities and this has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some awesome news for all you Mahesh Babu fans out there.

    Mahesh Babu- Ram Charan Bond Big Time

    Namrata just posted a few photos from her Chrismas party and this created a buzz in the film world. In one of them, Mahesh and Ram Charan can be seen chilling like bros and enjoying themselves to the fullest. The two seem to be in a festive mood in a big way.

    The Golden Couple

    Here is another lovely photo from the party. Mahesh Babu can be seen hanging out with Namrata and a few friends in this one. Prince and Namrata always looked good together on the big screen and their real life chemistry too is quite crackling to say the least. This truly is the ‘golden couple of Tollywood.

    Charming Namrata

    Namrata can be seen chilling with her besties in this cool snap. Her charming smile is worth its weight in gold. The lady was a popular name in Tollywood prior to her marriage. After tying the knot with Mahesh Babu, she put her career on hold and decided to dedicate her time to her family. She seems to be enjoying playing the role of the homemaker and we are happy for her.

    The Road Ahead...

    On a related note, 2018 was a good year for Mahesh Babu. He tasted success with the April release Bharat Ane Nenu and proved his mettle as an actor. The Koratala Siva directorial also had Kiara Advani in the lead. At present, he has Maharshi in his kitty. The Vamsi Paidapally directorial is one of the big releases of 2019 and also has Pooja Hegde in the lead

    Read more about: mahesh babu ram charan
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 19:07 [IST]
