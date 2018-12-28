 »   »   »  Tollywood Star Mahesh Babu's Bank Accounts Frozen Over Tax Dues

Mahesh Babu is arguably one of the biggest and most popular and sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry today. Now, he is in the limelight because of a shocking and surprising reason. In an unexpected development, the Goods and Services Tax department has frozen his bank accounts in order to recover dues from him. As per a press release issued by the Hyderabad GST Commissionerate, 'Prince' failed to pay tax for the taxable services rendered by him in 2007-08 as brand ambassador.

"The total tax due from him is 18.5 lakh. Today the GST department has attached his bank accounts in Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for an amount of 73.5 lakh which includes tax, interest and penalty," read the press release.

Commenting on the matter, an official from the GST department said that Mahesh Babu's accounts have been frozen and he will not be allowed to operate it till the dues are cleared.

"We have attached the bank accounts and started recovering.. We have recovered 42 lakh from Axis Bank today. Balance, ICICI bank has to pay by tomorrow," he told a leading daily.

This is a developing situation and it'll be worth watching what happens next. On a related note, Mahesh Babu is currently working on Maharshi which is on be of the big releases of 2019. It also has Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Most Read: Mahesh Babu-Ram Charan Chill At A Christmas Party; Inside Photos Out!