 »   »   » Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu To Be Delayed!

Tension has gripped over the fan groups of Prince Mahesh Babu as rumours are ripe that the release of his upcoming next, Bharat Ane Nenu, would be postponed.

Bharat Ane Nenu Postponed



The much anticipated flick is said to be postponed as the director of the movie, Koratala Siva, is reportedly not satisfied with the outcome of certain portions. The assembly portions of the movie has made Koratala Siva feel that there is more scope of improvement after watching some rushes.



Attainment Of Perfection



Both Koratala Siva and Mahesh Babu would be leaving no stone unturned in order to make Bharat Ane Nenu a blockbuster as Siva is on a victorious sprint and Mahesh is in quest of a much required hit. Koratala Siva's previous venture was Janatha Garage, starring Jr NTR and Mohanlal in the lead roles. The film, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016 was one of the biggest hits of that year. Mahesh Babu's previous venture was the bilingual movie Spyder, directed by AR Murugadoss.



Track Record Of Siva And Mahesh



Kortala Siva is branded as the 'hat-trick director' with all his three movies clicking big time at the box office. Siva's second movie, Srimanthudu, with Mahesh Babu, is the biggest blockbuster in both Siva and Mahesh's career respectively.



Mahesh Babu is experiencing a lull at the box office with both his previous flicks, Brahmotsavam and Spyder, fizzling out miserably at the box office.

The shooting of the movie for now, has come to a halt after a brief schedule in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. The shooting would resume back once Mahesh Babu returns from his vacation.



Movie Details



Touted to be a political thriller, Bharat Ane Nenu, features Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj, R Sharath Kumar, Devaraj, Murali Krishna Posani, P Ravishankar and others in the lead roles.



DVV Danayya is bankrolling the big ticket flick while Devi Sri Prasad would be composing music. For now, the movie is said to hit screens in the month of April 2018. However, with the ongoing rumours and the release of Rajinikanth's 2.O too, being slated around the same time, Bharat Ane Nenu could defer its release by a month.