 »   »   » Mahesh Kathi-Pawan Kalyan Fans’ Row Comes To An End!

Peace Between The Duo

The curtain fell yesterday when both the parties waved a peace flag. Mahesh Kathi wished Pawan Kalyan for his future political endeavour and the actor's fans wished Mahesh Kathi for his future.

Mahesh Kathi’s Latest Agenda

While sparing PK's back, Mahesh was seemingly out of work. Making this statement to be untrue, Mahesh got into action by commenting on two personalities of Telugu cinema instantly. Mahesh commented on Ram Gopal Varma and Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming projects but both being in different dimensions.

Mahesh Kathi On Ram Gopal Varma

Maverick director RGV's upcoming controversial web series, God Sex and Truth (GST) has been in limelight for all the wrong reasons. A sparkling series of debates were conducted on live TV as a section of audience were offended by the ideology and posters of the raunchy web series, worrying about the negative impact on the society and culture.

Mahesh backed RGV's conceptualization of his new web series stating that there is no possible harm to the society with the advent of GST as the show runs on internet and not in theatres or Television.

Mahesh Kathi On Sai Dharam Tej

Though Mahesh spared one Mega Hero, he seemed to focusing on another Mega hero, Sai Dharam Tej. SDT's upcoming flick, Intelligent, under the direction of VV VInayak, is all set to release in the month of February and the team of Intelligent released the first look poster.

Taking a jibe at the poster, Mahesh criticised the first look via twitter medium,"తెలివైనవాడు గాయపడిన చేత్తో గన్ పట్టుకోవడం ఏమిటో! టైటిల్ కి తగ్గ పోస్టర్ అయితే కాదు" which roughly translates to "A brainy person holding the gun with a wounded arm. Not an ideal poster complimenting the title". - Sic