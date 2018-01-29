 »   »   » Mahesh Kathi-Pawan Kalyan Fans’ Row Comes To An End!

The long pending dispute and an extended war between Powerstar Pawan Kalyan fans and critic Mahesh Kathi has finally come to an end. After a series of criticisms, trolls, attacks, counter attacks and war of words, both, the critic and the actor's fans entered a peace treaty by a formal handshake and a warm hug.
Mahesh Kathi Vs PK Fans
The controversial critic had made a routine of passing tormenting remarks on Pawan Kalyan's political ideologies and agenda. Irked by his behaviour, Powerstar's fans were often seen attacking Mahesh on social media and via personal phone calls. The entire saga used to hit headlines way too often, which only catapulted Mahesh's popularity, but not for the right reasons.
Peace Between The Duo
The curtain fell yesterday when both the parties waved a peace flag. Mahesh Kathi wished Pawan Kalyan for his future political endeavour and the actor's fans wished Mahesh Kathi for his future.
Mahesh Kathi’s Latest Agenda
While sparing PK's back, Mahesh was seemingly out of work. Making this statement to be untrue, Mahesh got into action by commenting on two personalities of Telugu cinema instantly. Mahesh commented on Ram Gopal Varma and Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming projects but both being in different dimensions.
Mahesh Kathi On Ram Gopal Varma
Maverick director RGV's upcoming controversial web series, God Sex and Truth (GST) has been in limelight for all the wrong reasons. A sparkling series of debates were conducted on live TV as a section of audience were offended by the ideology and posters of the raunchy web series, worrying about the negative impact on the society and culture.
Mahesh backed RGV's conceptualization of his new web series stating that there is no possible harm to the society with the advent of GST as the show runs on internet and not in theatres or Television.
Mahesh Kathi On Sai Dharam Tej
Though Mahesh spared one Mega Hero, he seemed to focusing on another Mega hero, Sai Dharam Tej. SDT's upcoming flick, Intelligent, under the direction of VV VInayak, is all set to release in the month of February and the team of Intelligent released the first look poster.
Taking a jibe at the poster, Mahesh criticised the first look via twitter medium,"తెలివైనవాడు గాయపడిన చేత్తో గన్ పట్టుకోవడం ఏమిటో! టైటిల్ కి తగ్గ పోస్టర్ అయితే కాదు" which roughly translates to "A brainy person holding the gun with a wounded arm. Not an ideal poster complimenting the title". - Sic