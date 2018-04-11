 »   »   » Mammootty’s YSR Biopic: Yatra’s Impressive First Look And Cast & Crew Details

Cinema and politics have always walked hand in hand in Andhra. One cannot rule out the celluloid connection in the said region's politics. With the assembly elections round the corner, certain political entities are trying to reap in maximum benefits.

Not long ago did Nandamuri Balakrishna announce a biopic on his legendary father, NTR. Now there is another biopic following suit, which recently unveiled the title and first look.

Dynamic politician and 2-time Chief Minister, YS Rajashekhara Reddy is a well-known name in the domestic circuit and a biopic of the legendary politician goes on floors from April 9, 2018.

Yatra Begins Its Journey

A lot of care is being undertaken in order to hit the bull's eye. Malayalam's sensational actor, Mammootty has been roped in to play YSR's role and who better than him? The first-look poster shows Mamookka waving his hand and he has nailed the body posture to perfection, much similar to the late YSR.

The title of Yatra has garnered exceptional response from the critics and social media users for its innovative design.

Cast And Crew Details

The project will be steered by Mahi V Raghav of Paathashala and Aanando Brahma fame. A lot of expectations would be riding on the young director who is confident in rendering the same. The flick will be bankrolled by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devi Reddy under 70mm Entertainments, who had earlier produced Aanando Brahma together.

YS Jagan's Role

Close sources are ripe with rumours that the role of YS Rajashekar Reddy's heir apparent would be donned by Tamil star Suriya. Though nothing has been confirmed or finalised, it would be interesting to see 2 powerhouses of talent performing alongside each other.

Suriya is definitely a big star in the Andhra/Telangana market and his inclusion in the casting couch would indeed boost the prospects of the movie.

This multi-hero casting approach from different languages will also give a greater push and a wider reach across different territories of the country for Yatra.

The movie has been planned for a 3-month schedule with Mammootty already committing his timelines to the production unit.

One could expect a fantastic and realistic treat post summer.