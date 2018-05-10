 »   »   » Manchu Family's Box Office Woes Persist

He was deemed as the Collection King during his heydays in cinema. Being widely acclaimed for his performance and effortless dialogue delivery, Manchu Mohan Babu was the owner of a series of silver jubilee flicks which looted the box office.

His stardom and impact in the industry not only helped him to be a successful actor, but also paved way for his three kids into the industry. Unfortunately, none of them could strike gold in cinema and the last few years have been terrible to the Manchu family.



Okkadu Migiladu



The hard-working actor from Manchu family, Manchu Manoj strives his best to deliver quality product. Call it lack of luck or certain unknown missing elements, his movies doesn't quite strike the chord with the audience and eventually fizzle at the box office. His last outing, Okkadu Migiladu, was based on the LTTE string. The movie garnered critical acclaim and Manoj was praised for his performance.



The box office result had a different story to narrate. The movie was estimated at a decent price of 5 Cr at the box office but ended up in earning a meagre 38 Lakhs distributor share during its 1st week run which also happened to be its lifetime run.



Verdict: 7.6% Recovery - Colossal Disaster



Gayatri



After a sabbatical from the industry, veteran star Mohan Babu ventured back into his den with an interestingly poised thriller, Gayatri. The movie marked the combination of Mohan Babu and his eldest son, Manchu Vishnu together. The movie had met with mixed critical reviews while the audience had opined a unanimous thumbs down to the movie.



Verdict: 16% Recovery- Huge Disaster



Achari America Yatra



Post Gayatri's failure, Manchu Vishnu had been in quest of a commercial break. It was at this point when the young actor felt that a movie in comedy genre would be a safe gamble and a combination with veteran actor, Brahmanandam, would assure a decent success.



This thought prompted him to make Achari America Yatra movie. Though termed as a comedy flick, the movie is said to be made in a poor taste with not even a single scene invoking genuine laughter amongst audience. The movie has to face the wrath of Avengers Infinity War as well, which is a double blow.



Being made at a budget of 7C Achari America Yatra has managed to earn just 50 Lakhs on its opening day which is way too less for the costs involved.



Recovery on Day 1 - 7%



Possible Verdict - Huge Disaster