 »   »   » Mega & Nandamuri Fans Are In For An Eye Feast Soon! Here Are The Details

A Delight For Mega Fans

Post political entry, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is not often seen taking part in any Mega related functions. It was speculated that the dynamic power house would attend the pre-release event of his elder brother's 150th flick, Khaidi No 150, but it did not happen.

But as a wholesome double dhamaka package, Mega fans are pampered with back-to-back treats. After Rangasthalam's resounding success, Pawan Kalyan watch a special screening of the movie recently along with his wife and Ram Charan. Just after the show, Kalyan spoke briefly to the media and raved about Charan performance and Sukumar's sheer brilliance. Rangasthalam was Kalyan's second movie in theatre in the last two decades after his 1998 blockbuster, Tholiprema.

It was then he sent the fans and media into tizzy with a small piece of confirmation. The actor turned politician said that he wished to share more about the movie and the same would be done during the success meet function of Rangasthalam.

Earlier, a section of reports suggested that Megastar Chiranjeevi was one ecstatic father and was super excited about his son's success. He is chalking out plans to organize a grand success meet of Rangasthalam.

With Megastar, Powerstar and Megapower Star sharing the same dais, couldn't it get any better for the Mega fans?

Nandamuri Naama Samvatsaram

Just before we are yet to conclude the strong positive rumours that Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram would be coming together for the remake of Kannada's blockbuster, Mufti, we have another official confirmation of yet another multi-starrer from the said clan.

Nata Simham Balakrishna is leaving no stone unturned to make his father's biopic, NTR, a colossal blockbuster. Both, director Teja and Balayya are sweating it out. The recent news from the Nandamuri camp is the inclusion of three more actors from the first celebrity family in the movie.

Kalyan Ram To Play His Father’s Role

Actors, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is said to be playing the role of his real life father's role in the biopic. It's known that Harikrishna played a pivotal role in NTR's political journey and the former was instrumental in the latter's successful stint in politics.

While Kalyan Ram would be enacting a definite role alongside his Baabai, Nara Rohith and Tarak Ratna are said to be donning certain important roles in the biopic as well. Much to the dismay of Nandamuri fans, the big star of the family, Young Tiger Jr. NTR would not be part of the project.

4th Generation Star’s Possible Debut?

Earlier, it was speculated that Balayya's son and Nandamuri heir apparent, Mokshagna, would be making his debut with NTR biopic. Though not confirmed, it was rumoured that the young gun would be playing the teenage version of his late grandfather.

If all these ripe speculations come true, then the respective fans are in for a pleasant surprise with loaded celebrations.