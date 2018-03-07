 »   »   » Mega Updates On Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa & More...

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s Whopping Digital Rights

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming flick, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is playing a low profile for now as the shooting is not progressing as expected. But that doesn't stop the Megastar from showcasing his pull in the avenue of cinema. Not even a single schedule is done with, a part of commercial business is almost sealed. The digital rights of the movie has been purchased by Amazon Prime for a colossal figure of 30 Cr surpassing the previous best of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali 2.

The digital rights are all inclusive of movie's first look poster, teaser, theatrical trailer & making videos.

The outreach of teaser and trailer would be wide covering a greater section of audience as the rights are owned by Amazon Prime. However, the Mega fans are a tad bit worried that the movie might be available on the net within few weeks of its release and that could possibly dampen the image & overall command of the flick.

Sai Dharam Tej’s Biggest Nightmare

He was seen as the next Powerstar of the family after his back-to-back initial successes. But then, it was his 4 consecutive flops which put him on the back burner. Inttelligent was supposed to revive his sinking career but instead propelled him for a nose dive. The box office result of Inttelligent is definitely out of comprehension and one would just have to sympathize the distributors associated with the movie. Let's check out the tally of pre-release business and the final collections of the movie.

Pre-release Business Of Inttelligent

Nizam- 6 Cr, Vizag- 3 Cr, East- 2.2 Cr West- 1.8 Cr, Krishna- 2.1 Cr, Guntur- 2.7 Cr, Nellore- 1.2 Cr, Ceeded- 5.4 Cr, Karnataka- 1 Cr, Rest Of India- 0.3 Cr & Overseas- 1.3 Cr

Total: 27 Cr

Final Collections

Nizam- 0.8 Cr, Vizag- 0.48 Cr, East- 0.35 Cr West- 0.22 Cr, Krishna- 0.3 Cr, Guntur- 0.3 Cr, Nellore- 0.15 Cr, Ceeded- 0.7 Cr, Karnataka- 0.2 Cr, Rest Of India- 0.3 Cr & Overseas- 1.3 Cr

Total: 3.65 Cr

The overall recovery is a meagre 14% and the recovery is 1/7th of the total cost involved.