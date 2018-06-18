 »   »   »  Mehreen Pirzada Questioned In Connection With The Tollywood S*X Racket

A producer and his wife were recently arrested in the US in connection with a sex racket allegedly involving Telugu actresses. And, it seems that the incident has taken a toll on the reputation of the entire industry. The US police authorities have made it a point to question Tollywood actresses travelling to the country in a bid to gather more information about the racket. And, in the latest development, the authorities questioned Mehreen Pirzada in connection with the case.

Speaking about the unexpected incident, the Jawaan star told a leading daily that it was an 'embarrassing' experience for her and added that she was questioned for nearly 30 minutes.

"I am shocked. It was so embarrassing. I was constantly travelling and wasn't aware of the emergence of news regarding such illegitimate activities. When I revealed that I was a Telugu actress, I was questioned for 30 minutes," she added.

The actress added that the authorities were polite with her and apologised for the inconvenience.

"The immigration officials politely told me that there was a serious racket that they were investigating and that they were questioning everybody from the Telugu film industry travelling to the US. Although they apologised for the inconvenience, they said they would continue to question people until all those involved in the racket were taken to task," added the lady.

Let us hope that Mehreen never faces such an awkward situation again.

On a related note, 2017 was a decent year for her. In October, she was seen opposite Ravi Teja in the successful Raja The Great which was the biggest film of her career. Released on the festive occasion of Deepavali, it did well at the box office and impressed most critics.

At present, she has Pantham in her kitty. It is an action-drama directed by KS Chakravarthy. In it, she will be seen alongside Gopichand. She also has NOTA in her kitty.